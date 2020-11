Though the HEALS Act has not been passed yet, senate republicans outlined their next stimulus package. If the bill passes, Americans can potentially receive the following benefits.



All Potential Benefits:

$1,200 stimulus payment



Enhanced unemployment assistance



Forgivable loans to small businesses (with revenue losses of 50% or more over last year)



Employee retention tax credit



Return-to-work bonus of up to $450 per week



Rental assistance to fend off evictions



Payroll tax cut so workers receive bigger paychecks

