Walmart

Walmart Drops $35 Min for Express Delivery
News
18h ago
About this Deal

Walmart announced that they will no longer require a $35 minimum purchase on their Express delivery service. This decision comes after customers commented that the minimum purchase amount required made it difficult to shop if they needed an item right away but didn't meet the spending threshold.

Now, consumers can shop using Express delivery with no minimum purchase required. The service is offered at 3,000 locations and costs $10 in addition to regular delivery charges. Walmart+ members just pay the $10 fee.

Learn more about Walmart's Express Delivery Service here.

Read more here.

What do you think of Walmart dropping the $35 minimum purchase amount on Express delivery? Let us know in the comments below!

Walmart delivery News retail Shipping retail news delivery service
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
20m ago
Good news for the most, but not so much for Amazon & small businesses.
