Walmart announced that they will no longer require a $35 minimum purchase on their Express delivery service. This decision comes after customers commented that the minimum purchase amount required made it difficult to shop if they needed an item right away but didn't meet the spending threshold.



Now, consumers can shop using Express delivery with no minimum purchase required. The service is offered at 3,000 locations and costs $10 in addition to regular delivery charges. Walmart+ members just pay the $10 fee.



