Walmart is converting 160 store parking lots nationwide into drive-in movie theaters this summer!.The movies will be free to Walmart customers.



Partnering with Tribeca Enterprises, the retailer will begin showing films as early as August 14 through October 21 with 320 showings of hit movies along with special appearances from celebrities and filmmakers.Starting Now, families can visit thewalmartdriveIn.com to discover dates, store locations and the movies for each stop of the movie tour.



First day movies will be shown in 6 locations :

Linden,NJ

Pinellas Park,FL

Houston,TX

Olathe,KS

Prosper,TX

Streamwood,IL



To see the events dates & locations, please visit thewalmartdrivein.com and See the latest update on Walmart Newsroom.