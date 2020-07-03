Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart Drive-In Theaters Movies Will Be Shown Aug 14 to Oct 21
Jul 03, 2020
Expires : 10/21/20
Walmart is converting 160 store parking lots nationwide into drive-in movie theaters this summer!.The movies will be free to Walmart customers.

Partnering with Tribeca Enterprises, the retailer will begin showing films as early as August 14 through October 21 with 320 showings of hit movies along with special appearances from celebrities and filmmakers.Starting Now, families can visit thewalmartdriveIn.com to discover dates, store locations and the movies for each stop of the movie tour.

First day movies will be shown in 6 locations :
  • Linden,NJ
  • Pinellas Park,FL
  • Houston,TX
  • Olathe,KS
  • Prosper,TX
  • Streamwood,IL

    To see the events dates & locations, please visit thewalmartdrivein.com and See the latest update on Walmart Newsroom.

    Walmart movies News entertainment Summer movie theater Things to Do Drive-In
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Updated With Additional Information
    DealsorNoDeals
    DealsorNoDeals (L5)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Thank you for your update, however this deal was posted before your update, therefore we will promote it instead.

    https://www.dealsplus.com/media_deals/p_walmart-launching-drive-in-movie-theaters-at-160-stores
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Okay, yes. Sorry i see @pgarcia has added additional details before me, however mine was first posted about this event right, had the 160 stores detail.
    DealsorNoDeals
    DealsorNoDeals (L5)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Yes, but that was really the only info it had originally. This new article has all the new info, which is why we can treat it as a new deal.
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Yes,Got it, thank you for your explanation.
    LL&TIFNIY
    LL&TIFNIY (L1)
    Jul 10, 2020
    ok
