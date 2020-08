Woot is offering this 100% Waterproof SureGuard Mattress Protector for only $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members.



Compare to $25.97 at Amazon.



Features:

100% Waterproof



Hypoallergenic



Soft & Noiseless - 100% cotton terry surface



Free from Vinyl, PVC, Phthalates, fire retardants, and other toxic chemicals



Durable & Easy to Clean



Received 4+ stars from 6,785 reviews!