About Maurices

Maurices is the leading small town specialty store for the savvy, fashion conscious woman with a twenty-something attitude. Use today's best Maurices coupons, online coupon codes and more discounts to save up to an extra 20% off plus free shipping! Most promo codes will work with sale items too, so you can save up to 75% off trendy dresses, the perfect pair of jeans, casual and dress tops for all occasions.



Where Can I Find Maurices Coupons? Shoppers can find popular Maurices coupon on this DealsPlus page and popular coupons include codes offering up to 20% off or sometimes shoppers can also find BOGO 50% off coupon codes. Those shopping on a budget should definitely take a look at Maurices sale page where you can shop from items discounted a full 40%, 50%, 75% or $10 and under. Maurices generally offers free shipping on orders of $50 and over.



Huge discounts are taken off during Maurices End of Season sale which features savings up to 50% off and don't forget the extra 10-20% off with coupon codes found on this page!



Maurices Credit Card

Frequent shoppers can also apply for the Maurices Credit Card. Upon sign up, members get 10% off your first purchase and 15% discount when you receive your card in the mail. Plus, receive advance notice of upcoming sales from Maurices.