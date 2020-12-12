Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50% OFF
50% Off Holiday Must-Haves

Valid on select styles, in-stores & online.More
1 used today - Expires 12/12/20
$10 Bonus Rewards For Every $50 You Buy in Gift Cards

For every $50 you buy in gift cards no through Dec. 24, 2020. Get a $10 bonus rewards to shop for yourself. Get $15 bonus rewards if you use your maurices credit card. Not a cardmember?More
1 used today - Expires 12/24/20
Holiday Gifts Starting At $5

Expires 12/19/20
15% OFF
15% Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for the Maurice's email newsletter and you'll receive a personal promo code for 15% off any regular priced purchase! Offer will be valid in-stores & online for a limited time.

Email sign up box is located on the bottom right corner of the homepage.More
2 comments
FREE GIFT
Free $5 Reward | MyMaurices Rewards

Get a $5 sign up reward when you join the MyMaurices Rewards Program. (It's Free to sign up!)

Additional Perks:
  • 1 point for every $1 you spend
  • Sneak Peeks to kick off every fashion season
  • $5 Birthday Reward
  • Bonus Points Events to earn rewards faster
  • And more surprises!
More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $50+

Maurice's offers free shipping on orders over $50. Orders under $50 will have a flat-rate of $6.95. You could has have your shipped to store for free with no minimum purchase required.

Other Shipping Options:
  • $10.95 & up 2-Day Shipping
  • $20.95 & up Next Day ShippingMore
    50% OFF
    Official Maurices Promotions & Coupons Page

    Want an official list of current Maurices promotions? Check out all of today's sales and discounts and you can save up to 50% off on women's clothing, shoes, boots, jewelry, accessories and beyond. Promotions change regularly and often. Be sure to check here for the latest sales, discounts and coupons.More
    1 used today - 19 comments
    15% OFF
    15% Off 1st Purchase + 10% Off Every Other + Free Shipping | VIP Credit Card

    Sign up now and every single purchase you make will be an extra 10% off, discounted regardless of whether you used extra coupon discounts or not. Even sale items are included! Free shipping will always be available to you, too. Plus, get 1%% off your first purchase.

    Additional Perks:
  • 15% off your first purchase
  • 1 point for every $1 you spend
  • Exclusive member perks
  • Access to extra points events
  • $10 Birthday reward
  • 10% off every day (including sales)
  • Free shipping always (no minimum)
  • 100 bonus points when you sign up
  • Double points weekend every monthMore
    $10 OFF
    $10 Off Your Purchase | Refer a Friend

    Refer a friend to Maurices and give them a coupon for 40% off one regular price item at Maurices. Once they make a purchase, you'll get a $10 reward uploaded to your Maurices.com account.More
    1 used today - 3 comments
    $25 & Under Stocking Stuffers

    Expires 12/25/20
    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off Clearance

    Maurice's is offering up to 75% off clearance items. No coupon code is required. Find discounted Tops, Bottoms, Jeans, Dresses, Shoes, Accessories & Plus items.More
    Order Online and Pick Up Doorside At a Store Near You

    15% OFF
    15% Off Your Next Purchase | Text Alert Sign Up

    Unlock 15% off your order!More
    2-Pack Non-Medical Cloth Face Masks for $16

    About Maurices

    Maurices is the leading small town specialty store for the savvy, fashion conscious woman with a twenty-something attitude. Use today's best Maurices coupons, online coupon codes and more discounts to save up to an extra 20% off plus free shipping! Most promo codes will work with sale items too, so you can save up to 75% off trendy dresses, the perfect pair of jeans, casual and dress tops for all occasions.

    Where Can I Find Maurices Coupons?

    Shoppers can find popular Maurices coupon on this DealsPlus page and popular coupons include codes offering up to 20% off or sometimes shoppers can also find BOGO 50% off coupon codes. Those shopping on a budget should definitely take a look at Maurices sale page where you can shop from items discounted a full 40%, 50%, 75% or $10 and under. Maurices generally offers free shipping on orders of $50 and over.

    Huge discounts are taken off during Maurices End of Season sale which features savings up to 50% off and don't forget the extra 10-20% off with coupon codes found on this page!

    Maurices Credit Card
    Frequent shoppers can also apply for the Maurices Credit Card. Upon sign up, members get 10% off your first purchase and 15% discount when you receive your card in the mail. Plus, receive advance notice of upcoming sales from Maurices.