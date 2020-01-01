Sign In
McDonalds Coupons
All
Coupons
(15)
Promo
Codes
(1)
Online
Sales
(12)
In-Store
Offers
(2)
BOGO
Sale
Buy One, Get One for $1
For a limited time, McDonald's is offering Buy One, Get One for $1 on select menu items when you order via the mobile app [
ios
or
Android
]!
Choose From:
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
Big Mac
Filet-o-Fish
10 pc. Chicken McNuggets
More
Get Deal
5 used today -
1 comment
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!
Free Daily Holiday Deals (Starts 12/14)
Starting Monday, 12/14, get a free menu item with any $1 purchase made via the mobile app [
ios
or
Android
].
Sneak Peek Of Offers:
12/14: Double Cheeseburger
12/15: Big Mac
12/16: Breakfast Sandwich
See full preview of offers in the mobile app.
More
Get Deal
5 used today - Expires 12/24/20
FREE
Sale
Free Sandwich with App Download
Download and register for the mobile app [
ios
or
Android
] and get your choice of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free!
More
Get Deal
1 used today -
1 comment
- Expires 12/27/20
$5
OFF
Code
$5 Off First Uber Eats Order
McDonald's is offering $5 Off First Order via Uber Eats with this promo code used at checkout!
More
Get Coupon Code
1 comment
- Expires 12/31/20
FREE
W/P
Sale
Free Medium Fries with $1 Purchase On Fridays
Get free medium fries on Fridays with any purchase through Mobile Order & Pay.
More
Get Deal
1 used today -
1 comment
$1
OFF
Sale
Weekly Deals (Mobile App)
Discover delicious deals on the McDonald's app for iOS or Android!
Best Deals:
$1 off large fries
Buy 5, get 1 free McCafe drink
Other Notable News:
Mobile Order & Pay
McCafe Rewards
More
Get Deal
4 comments
In-Store
$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu
Note: Offer may vary
Menu Items:
$1 Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sweet Iced Tea & More Soda
$2 Hazelnut Cappuccino & More McCafe Beverages
$3 Sausage McMuffin or McGriddles
More
View Offer
3 comments
ROUNDUP
Sale
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of The Week
Check out McDonald's latest deals and freebies of the week by clicking on the "Shop Now" button. Check back every week for new offers!
Note: Exclusions apply.
More
Get Deal
1 used today -
5 comments
In-Store
$2 Any Small McCafe Espresso
View Offer
2 comments
Sale
$2 Small Specialty McCafé Drink (Mobile App)
Get Deal
1 comment
Sale
$1 Any Size Soft Drink
Get Deal
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Free Digital Books & Games
McDonald's now has a Digital Download Library when you can download books and games for free!
More
Get Deal
OFFER
Sale
$1 Large Fries (Mobile App)
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/27/20
Sale
$0.99 Any Size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee
Available every day, only in the McDonald's app.
More
Get Deal
Expires 12/27/20
Sale
McDonald's Printable Coupons (ebay)
Get McDonald's coupons and vouchers from eBay! Coupon eligibility may vary by location.
More
Get Deal
5 comments
About McDonalds
McDonald's is the leading global foodservice retailer with World Famous Fries, Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets & more.
