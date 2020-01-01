Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
McDonalds Coupons

Buy One, Get One for $1

For a limited time, McDonald's is offering Buy One, Get One for $1 on select menu items when you order via the mobile app [ios or Android]!

Choose From:
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
Big Mac
Filet-o-Fish
10 pc. Chicken McNuggets
Free Daily Holiday Deals (Starts 12/14)

Starting Monday, 12/14, get a free menu item with any $1 purchase made via the mobile app [ios or Android].

Sneak Peek Of Offers:
  • 12/14: Double Cheeseburger
  • 12/15: Big Mac
  • 12/16: Breakfast Sandwich
  • See full preview of offers in the mobile app.
    Expires 12/24/20
    Free Sandwich with App Download

    Download and register for the mobile app [ios or Android] and get your choice of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free!
    Expires 12/27/20
    $5 Off First Uber Eats Order

    McDonald's is offering $5 Off First Order via Uber Eats with this promo code used at checkout!
    Expires 12/31/20
    Free Medium Fries with $1 Purchase On Fridays

    Get free medium fries on Fridays with any purchase through Mobile Order & Pay.
    1 comment
    Weekly Deals (Mobile App)

    Discover delicious deals on the McDonald's app for iOS or Android!

    Best Deals:
    • $1 off large fries
    • Buy 5, get 1 free McCafe drink

    Other Notable News:
    • Mobile Order & Pay
    • McCafe Rewards
    4 comments
    In-Store

    $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu

    Note: Offer may vary

    Menu Items:
  • $1 Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sweet Iced Tea & More Soda
  • $2 Hazelnut Cappuccino & More McCafe Beverages
  • $3 Sausage McMuffin or McGriddles
    3 comments
    McDonald's Deals & Freebies of The Week

    Check out McDonald's latest deals and freebies of the week by clicking on the "Shop Now" button. Check back every week for new offers!

Note: Exclusions apply.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    5 comments
    In-Store

    $2 Any Small McCafe Espresso

    2 comments
    Sale

    $2 Small Specialty McCafé Drink (Mobile App)

    1 comment
    $1 Any Size Soft Drink

    Free Digital Books & Games

    McDonald's now has a Digital Download Library when you can download books and games for free!
    $1 Large Fries (Mobile App)

    Expires 12/27/20
    $0.99 Any Size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee

    Available every day, only in the McDonald's app.
    Expires 12/27/20
    McDonald's Printable Coupons (ebay)

    Get McDonald's coupons and vouchers from eBay! Coupon eligibility may vary by location.
    5 comments

    About McDonalds

    McDonald's is the leading global foodservice retailer with World Famous Fries, Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets & more.