Today from 10am to 7pm (local time), Lowe's stores are holding a National Hiring Day event! The company is looking to fill thousands of positions for seasonal, part-time and full-time.



Event Details:

Visit registration table or customer service to sign in



You will either scan a QR code or navigate to our electronic sign in form on your mobile device



When it's time for your interview, we will send you a text or email with a breakdown on what to do next

Find your nearest location here.