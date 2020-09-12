Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The 2020 holiday season is in full swing. While this year may feel different, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some things still won't change -- like giving gifts to the ones you love, for example. Now more than ever is it important to know the deadlines for shipping or purchasing items to receive them in time for the holidays. You can find those deadlines here!

See all 2020 holiday shipping deadlines here.

Notable 2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines:
Amazon
  • December 14: Free standard shipping on all orders of $25+ (not Prime)
  • December 24: Free shipping for Prime members (orders over $35), or one-day shipping for $12.99
GameStop
  • December 11: Free standard shipping on orders over $35
  • December 24: One day shipping (fees apply)
JCPenney
  • December 17: Free standard shipping on orders over $75
  • December 23: Expedited shipping (fees apply)
Kohl's
  • December 16: Free standard shipping on orders over $75
  • December 21: 2-day shipping with fees (by 1pm CT)
Target
  • December 21: Free 2-day shipping on orders $35+
Walmart
  • December 21: Free standard shipping on orders $35+
