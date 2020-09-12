The 2020 holiday season is in full swing. While this year may feel different, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some things still won't change -- like giving gifts to the ones you love, for example. Now more than ever is it important to know the deadlines for shipping or purchasing items to receive them in time for the holidays. You can find those deadlines here!



Notable 2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

Amazon

December 14: Free standard shipping on all orders of $25+ (not Prime)



December 24: Free shipping for Prime members (orders over $35), or one-day shipping for $12.99 GameStop

December 11: Free standard shipping on orders over $35



December 24: One day shipping (fees apply) JCPenney

December 17: Free standard shipping on orders over $75



December 23: Expedited shipping (fees apply) Kohl's

December 16: Free standard shipping on orders over $75



December 21: 2-day shipping with fees (by 1pm CT) Target

December 21: Free 2-day shipping on orders $35+ Walmart

