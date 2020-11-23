Amazon
Amazon has announced plans for their Cyber Monday Sale which will start the day after Black Friday on 11/28 and continue until 11/30. Deals will be available on hot brands such as LEGO, iRobot and more. You can expect deep discounts on everything from toys, electronics, apparel and more, so if you missed out on shopping the Black Friday sale, you can still score great savings during this event. Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime. See below for a preview of Cyber Monday deals.
Notable Cyber Monday Deals:
Shop Black Friday deals here.
