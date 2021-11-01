Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New Return Policy: Keep the Item & Get Refunded
News
5h ago
The holidays are now over and return season is in full swing. Got a holiday gift that doesn't fit? Return it. Got a gift that you don't need? Return it.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some retailers are processing returns differently this year.

Many retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon, are now offering customers the chance to get their money back for unwanted items, yet those same customers still get to keep their item. Yeah that's right, you get your money back and you still get to keep the item!

This new policy only applies to low-cost items where the cost of processing the return is equal or greater than the cost of the product itself. This is especially true for items being returned via online where the company would need to pay for shipping on the returned item.

As stated before, this policy is only geared towards low-cost items, so you won't be able to use it on a new TV or computer. Though, it's not surprising that customers are still thrilled by this new policy.

For example, a woman in Philadelphia wanted to return a dog collar on Chewy.com, and the company told her to donate the unwanted collar instead of sending it back. So, the woman received a replacement collar and got to donate the other collar!

What do you think of this new return policy? Have you tried to return something this holiday season. Let us know below!

amazon Walmart News Target Returns online shopping retail news business insider
