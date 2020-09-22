After being postponed due to COVID, people in close connection with Amazon have said that Prime Day is slated to take place on October 13! Representatives of the company are refusing to confirm the date, but it's been widely believed that the retailer planned to have the event some time during the fourth quarter. The company has also blacked out vacation time for full-time warehouse employees from 10/13 to 10/20.



It's also unknown how long the sale will last. In 2019, Amazon extended Prime Day from 36 to 48 hours, so that could be the case this year. It's suspected that new and updated electronics, such as Alexa-enabled devices, will be featured. Consumers can possibly get a peek of these during their annual fall product launch on 9/24.



