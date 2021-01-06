Amazon will automatically enroll owners of its smart devices into a new program that shares a slice of your internet connection with your neighbors.



The new program, called Amazon Sidewalk, is a low-bandwidth shared network aimed at making the company's line of devices work better, as well as helping customers find their lost items.



The network shares "a small portion of your internet bandwidth which is pooled together to provide these services to you and your neighbors," and "when more neighbors participate, the network becomes even stronger."



Worried about your privacy? The new program features multiple layers of security to protect your personal information. Users who do not wish to participate also have the option to turn off Sidewalk.



Which Amazon devices will support Sidewalk?

Ring Floodlight Cam (2019)



Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019)



Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019)



Echo (3rd gen and newer)



Echo Dot (3rd gen and newer)



Echo Dot for Kids (3rd gen and newer)



Echo Dot with Clock (3rd gen and newer)



Echo Plus (all generations)



Echo Show (all models and generations)



Echo Spot



Echo Studio



Echo Input



Echo Flex

Amazon Sidewalk is planned to take effect on June 8th, according to multiple published reports.



You can learn more about Amazon's new feature in this USA Today article.



Do you plan on utilizing Amazon's new Sidewalk program? Let us know down below.