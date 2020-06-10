Is your iPhone slowing down? If so, as we reported back in March, Apple may owe you $25 per phone, which you can now submit by Oct 6th your claim here.



Due to a class action lawsuit, Apple is paying up to a half a billion dollars for purposefully slowing down older models of iPhones in order to compel customers to buy new ones. Back in December 2017, the tech company admitted to releasing software updates that slowed down older iPhones.



Affected iPhones Include:

iPhone 6



iPhone 6 Plus



iPhone 6S



iPhone 6S Plus



iPhone 7



iPhone 7 Plus



iPhone SE

Note: device must have been purchase before December 21, 2017.