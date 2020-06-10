Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Apple Coupons

Apple

iPhone Slow? Submit a Claim Now!
News
21 days ago
Expires : 10/06/20
23  Likes 3  Comments
24
About this Deal

Is your iPhone slowing down? If so, as we reported back in March, Apple may owe you $25 per phone, which you can now submit by Oct 6th your claim here.

Due to a class action lawsuit, Apple is paying up to a half a billion dollars for purposefully slowing down older models of iPhones in order to compel customers to buy new ones. Back in December 2017, the tech company admitted to releasing software updates that slowed down older iPhones.

Affected iPhones Include:
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone SE

Note: device must have been purchase before December 21, 2017.

iPhone Apple News smartphone lawsuit settlement Tech Accessories Free Money
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
17 days ago
Ends Today
nataliefuente
nataliefuente (L1)
21 days ago
can i have the iphone plz i dont have one.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
21 days ago
Updated, claim by Oct 6th
