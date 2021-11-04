Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
USA TODAY

Will You Receive a 'Plus Up' Stimulus Check?
News
1 day ago
12  Likes 0  Comments
5
A third round of stimulus checks was authorized by President Biden back in March under The American Rescue Plan and select people may qualify to receive additional funds.

These payments are being referred to as 'plus up' stimulus checks. Now that more Americans have filed 2020 taxes, the government is discovering they may owe certain citizens more money. IRS based the amount of many third round stimulus checks on 2019 tax filing information, which may have changed drastically for tax filers in 2020 due to the pandemic and would affect what they are owed.

Who's Eligible?
  • People with income changes
  • People who had a child or added a dependant

Read more here.

What do you think of the 'plus up' stimulus checks? Let us know in the comments below!

