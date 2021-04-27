Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CNN

New CDC Guidance for Masks & Vaccinated People
News
4h ago
11  Likes
5
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released new guidelines on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated people.

If you are fully vaccinated, you can now unmask at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outdoors with friends from multiple households.

The CDC released the following statement, "If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked."

However, the agency still says that even if you're fully vaccinated, you should still avoid large indoor gatherings. Additionally, fully vaccinated people should still wear face masks when attending crowded outdoor events, such as parades, live performances, or sporting events.

The agency still maintains that non-vaccinated people should still wear masks at small outdoor gatherings, as well as crowded gathers and while indoors in public.

What do you think of these new CDC guidelines? Let us know down below.

News CNN news article Coronavirus Covid-19 CDC. covid vaccine vaccine news
💬 1  Comments

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
36m ago
👍
