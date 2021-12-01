Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Permanently Closing All Photo Centers
News
1h ago
11  Likes 0  Comments
13
It's been reported that on 2/14/21, Costco will permanently close all of its photo centers companywide.

A significant number of photo labs were closed back in March and April of 2020 mainly as a result to the low demand for printed photos. It seems as if the company will simply axe their photo labs completely.

Employees were informed of this decision on Monday, though the company also let those employees know that they will be reassigned to other areas of operation.

This story is still developing and more details are sure to come.

What do you think of Costco's decision to close all photo centers? Let us know below.

News Costco Photo Closing Photo prints retail prints retail news
