Target

COVID Vaccine Available at 600+ Target Stores
19h ago
COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered at more than 600 CVS pharmacy locations within Target stores. These stores are located across 17 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The vaccine is available to eligible guests and team members and an appointment is required through the CVS website or app, or by calling 800-746-7287.

CVS, along with other major retailers, such as Walmart and Walgreens, have started offering vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. CVS reports it has the means to give 20-25 million shots per month and will increase availability across locations once more supply becomes available.

Read more here.

What do you think of CVS inside Target stores offering COVID vaccines? Let us know in the comments below!

News health Target CVS Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine covid vaccines
