Dick's New Discount Stores (Savings Up to 90% Off)

News
+ In-Store Shipping
Dick's Sporting Goods is opening two new kinds of stores focused on discounts:

  • Overtime - outlet stores that sell sports apparel and equipment marked up to 75% off.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse - temporary locations offering deeper discounts on top brands marked up to 90% off.

The first Overtime locations are open in Plainville, Connecticut, and Hagerstown, Maryland, plus one location in Philadelphia.

Warehouse locations are open in Avon, Indiana; St. Peters, Missouri; North Olmstead, Ohio; South Hills, Pennsylvania; and Brookfield, Wisconsin. The stores are slated remain open for the next six months.

Need help finding your nearest new stores? Check out the list here!

Find out more info about these new stores here.

