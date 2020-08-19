Dick's New Discount Stores (Savings Up to 90% Off)
|Dick's Sporting Goods is opening two new kinds of stores focused on discounts:
The first Overtime locations are open in Plainville, Connecticut, and Hagerstown, Maryland, plus one location in Philadelphia.
Warehouse locations are open in Avon, Indiana; St. Peters, Missouri; North Olmstead, Ohio; South Hills, Pennsylvania; and Brookfield, Wisconsin. The stores are slated remain open for the next six months.
Need help finding your nearest new stores? Check out the list here!
Find out more info about these new stores here.
