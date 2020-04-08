Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Did You Use Google+? You May Get Some Money

News
Did you ever use Google+? If so, then you may be eligible for a small piece of a court-mandated $7.5 million privacy settlement. Even better, filling out the form won't take you more than 5 minutes.

Start the process here.

Don't get too excited though, the settlement pay you might receive is worth anywhere from $5 to $12.

What's all this fuss about?
Google+ was a social platform that ran from June 2011 to April 2019, however was shut down after discovering that the app developers gained access to users private information. The settlement is an effort to help resolve your rights that were violated.

Note: If you accept $5 to $12 settlement, you waive your rights to sue Google over the matter.

Apps News Google lawsuit settlement Free Money privacy concerns
Comments (1)

Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L1)
1 day ago
superb deal
Reply
