Yahoo

DSW Plans to Close 65 Stores
News
15h ago
Retail closures continue in 2021 with DSW being one of latest to announce that they plan to shut down 65 stores over the next four years. These closures make up 10% off the company's total number of stores. The decision comes after the retailer experienced a 36% decrease in sales in 2020.

Many businesses are struggling with the pandemic adding to financial hardships.

Other store closures slated to happen in 2021:
  • Best Buy: closing five stores
  • Disney: closing 60 stores
  • Macy's: closing 45 stores

Read more here.

What do you think of DSW closing locations? Let us know in the comments below!

