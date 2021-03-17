Retail closures continue in 2021 with DSW being one of latest to announce that they plan to shut down 65 stores over the next four years. These closures make up 10% off the company's total number of stores. The decision comes after the retailer experienced a 36% decrease in sales in 2020.



Many businesses are struggling with the pandemic adding to financial hardships.



Other store closures slated to happen in 2021:

Best Buy: closing five stores



Disney: closing 60 stores



Macy's: closing 45 stores

