CNN
News
Jul 07, 2020
42 Likes 0 Comments
15See Deal
About this Deal
|
FDA warns that Methanol is toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, therefore more hand sanitizers were added to its list of products that have tested positive for a toxic chemical and should be avoided.
Methanol can cause: nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death -- so if you were exposed to the hand sanitizers listed below, you should seek immediate treatment, the FDA warns.
5 Hand Sanitizers Added to the FDA's List:
Read more in the CNN article and also, check out similar article from USA Today.
🏷 Deal TagsNews health Personal Care Household Essentials Hand Sanitizer Health & Personal Care Coronavirus
What's the matter?