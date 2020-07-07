Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CNN

5 More Hand Sanitizers Added to FDA Warning List
News
Jul 07, 2020
FDA warns that Methanol is toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, therefore more hand sanitizers were added to its list of products that have tested positive for a toxic chemical and should be avoided.

Methanol can cause: nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death -- so if you were exposed to the hand sanitizers listed below, you should seek immediate treatment, the FDA warns.

5 Hand Sanitizers Added to the FDA's List:
  • Grupo Insoma's Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented, 70% alcohol
  • Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
  • Soluciones Cosmeticas Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
  • Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Read more in the CNN article and also, check out similar article from USA Today.

