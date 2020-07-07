FDA warns that Methanol is toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, therefore more hand sanitizers were added to its list of products that have tested positive for a toxic chemical and should be avoided.



Methanol can cause: nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death -- so if you were exposed to the hand sanitizers listed below, you should seek immediate treatment, the FDA warns.



5 Hand Sanitizers Added to the FDA's List:

Grupo Insoma's Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented, 70% alcohol



Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer



Soluciones Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free



Soluciones Cosmeticas Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer



Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

