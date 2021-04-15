Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CNET

Want to Own a Flying Car? Reserve Now!
News
5h ago
Want to own your own flying car? Welcome to the future! You can now put down a $5,000 deposit on the flying car called Aska, which is scheduled to land in 2026. Don't worry, your deposit is fully refundable.

The aircraft is designed by the startup company NTF, and was debuted back in 2019. The unusual design can drive on conventional roads to and from takeoff and landing sites. Featuring folding wings, the vehicle has a top speed of 150mph and a range of 250-miles.

Dubbed Aska, which is Japanese for "flying bird," the aircraft can fit up to four passengers and is about the size of a large SUV. The 50-foot wingspan includes six propellers that are powered by six batteries.

Your $5,000 deposit gets you one share of the company's stock, admittance to update meetings every three to six months, and places you at the head of the line of the planned 1,500 limited-edition Aska models, which each cost a total of $789,000!

What do you think of this new flying car? Let us know down below.

