Spotify is launching a brand new Car Thing that makes it easier to listen to the app in your car. Best of all? Select Premium subscribers can now get one for free! You'll just need to pay for shipping, which costs around $6.99.



If you are selected to try this new device, you can join the wait list here, which just opened this morning. The company has not specified how many Car Things they are giving away, however they will share more plans about the future of the device later.



So what it the Car Thing? This new device is similar to a touchscreen, voice-enabled tuning player, except that it only allows drivers to "tune" to different tracks, albums, podcasts, or playlists within Spotify's library. The device also comes with a selection of different attachments that you can use to mount it to your car's dashboard.



Learn more about the new Car Thing in this Cnet article.



Join the Car Thing wait list here.