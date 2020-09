T-Mobile is now offering a Project 10Million which would provide internet for 10 million homes for free!



Who is eligible for Project 10Million?

Eligibility for free program is based on school or school district students enrolled in the National School Lunch Program and is for students grades K-12.



How do school administrators apply?

Interested schools or school districts can fill out a program request form. Upon receiving your application, a T-Mobile education expert will contact you.



How will devices be distributed?

All hotspots and other devices will be provided to eligible households by their school.



How can I get my child’s school connected?

For parents or guardians with a child interested in Project 10Million, please raise your school’s hand and complete the form below.



For more details, please contact T-Mobile.