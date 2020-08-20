Toy company Hasbro has recalled 52,900 Nerf Super Soaker Water Guns sold at Target due to a potential lead hazard. It was discovered that the stickers on the water tank possibly contain dangerous levels of lead within the ink.



The recalled models were sold between March and July 2020 and include Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30. Anyone who purchased these items at Target within the mentioned time frame should cease using the toys immediately and return the product for a full refund.



How To Get Your Refund:

Visit Hasbro.com to submit a refund form

Or call 888-664-3323 for more support about obtaining refund

Tank will need to be detached from water gun and mailed to manufacturer for full refund

Read more here.



