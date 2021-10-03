Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Who Will Get $1,400 Stimulus Payment?
News
1 day ago
14  Likes 8  Comments
5
A third round of $1,400 stimulus checks will soon be dispersed to eligible Americans. Eligibility will be based on most recent tax return and adjusted gross income.

Here's the breakdown:
  • Single filers making up to $75,000 receive full payment
  • Those earning up to $80,000 would get reduced amount
  • Joint filers making up to $150,000 receive full $2,800
  • Those earning up to $160,000 would receive reduced amount
  • Eligible Americans w/ dependents will get an extra $1,400 per dependent

Payments will be sent out using the direct deposit information on taxpayers recent taxes or some may be able to utilize the IRS’ Non-Filers tool.

Read more here.

What do you think of this next round of stimulus checks? Let us know in the comments below!

News finances Tax Filing Coronavirus Covid-19 irs check Stimulus Checks
💬 Comments

