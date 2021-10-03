A third round of $1,400 stimulus checks will soon be dispersed to eligible Americans. Eligibility will be based on most recent tax return and adjusted gross income.



Here's the breakdown:

Single filers making up to $75,000 receive full payment



Those earning up to $80,000 would get reduced amount



Joint filers making up to $150,000 receive full $2,800



Those earning up to $160,000 would receive reduced amount



Eligible Americans w/ dependents will get an extra $1,400 per dependent

Payments will be sent out using the direct deposit information on taxpayers recent taxes or some may be able to utilize the IRS’ Non-Filers tool.



Read more here.



What do you think of this next round of stimulus checks? Let us know in the comments below!