1 day ago
A third round of $1,400 stimulus checks will soon be dispersed to eligible Americans. Eligibility will be based on most recent tax return and adjusted gross income.
Here's the breakdown:
Payments will be sent out using the direct deposit information on taxpayers recent taxes or some may be able to utilize the IRS’ Non-Filers tool.
Read more here.
What do you think of this next round of stimulus checks? Let us know in the comments below!
