You may be eligible for a $50 monthly coronavirus pandemic discount on your home broadband bill starting now (5/12).
What is the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?
It is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for qualifying low-income households.
Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?
You are eligible for this discount if you your household meets one of the following criteria:
Benefits Include:
If your household is eligible, you can receive:
When Can I Sign Up for the Benefit?
As of today (5/12), eligible households can enroll in the program to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service from an approved provider. Enroll through an approved provider or by visiting GetEmergencyBroadband.org.
Learn more about this program from the FCC here.
