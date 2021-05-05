You may be eligible for a $50 monthly coronavirus pandemic discount on your home broadband bill starting now (5/12).



What is the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?

It is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for qualifying low-income households.



Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?

You are eligible for this discount if you your household meets one of the following criteria:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;



Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;



Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;



Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or



Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Benefits Include:

If your household is eligible, you can receive:

Up to a $50/month discount on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals



on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands



if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50).

When Can I Sign Up for the Benefit?

As of today (5/12), eligible households can enroll in the program to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service from an approved provider. Enroll through an approved provider or by visiting GetEmergencyBroadband.org.



Learn more about this program from the FCC here.