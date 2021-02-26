Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
USA TODAY

How to Claim Missing Stimulus Payments
News
4h ago
Millions of people have still not received funds from the first round of stimulus checks sent out last April and many have also not gotten the $600 reimbursements sent out in December. Many of these households are low-income.

To resolve this issue, you may be able to claim Recovery Rebate Credit. Find out how below.

How It Works:
  • File a 2020 federal income tax return
  • Find Recovery Rebate Credit option on line 30 of Form 1040 for 2020
  • Any credit will be added to refund or reduce tax owed for 2020

Read more here.

What do you think of the Recovery Rebate Credit option? Let us know in the comments below!

