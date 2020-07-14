Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Internal Revenue Service

Today's the Last Day to File Taxes, Or Is It?
News
Jul 14, 2020
46  Likes
18
So the final day to file your 2019 taxes has come. But don't fret, the IRS is reminding taxpayers that they can get an extension until Oct. 15 to file, but taxes owed do have to be paid by today (July 15).

Here's how to get an extension for individual taxpayers:

Note: The automatic extension of time to file will process when taxpayers pay all or part of their taxes, electronically, by the July 15 due date.

See more details here

News tax Taxes IRS finances Tax Filing Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 1  Comments

Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Jul 14, 2020
Useful
