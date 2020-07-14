So the final day to file your 2019 taxes has come. But don't fret, the IRS is reminding taxpayers that they can get an extension until Oct. 15 to file, but taxes owed do have to be paid by today (July 15).



Here's how to get an extension for individual taxpayers:

Filing Form 4868 through tax professional, tax software or using Free File on IRS.gov.



Submitting an electronic payment with:

Direct Pay

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System

By debit, credit card or digital wallet options and selecting Form 4868 or extension as the payment type.



Note: The automatic extension of time to file will process when taxpayers pay all or part of their taxes, electronically, by the July 15 due date.



See more details here