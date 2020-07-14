Internal Revenue Service
News
Jul 14, 2020
46 Likes 1 Comments
18See Deal
About this Deal
|
So the final day to file your 2019 taxes has come. But don't fret, the IRS is reminding taxpayers that they can get an extension until Oct. 15 to file, but taxes owed do have to be paid by today (July 15).
Here's how to get an extension for individual taxpayers:
Note: The automatic extension of time to file will process when taxpayers pay all or part of their taxes, electronically, by the July 15 due date.
See more details here
🏷 Deal TagsNews tax Taxes IRS finances Tax Filing Coronavirus Covid-19
What's the matter?