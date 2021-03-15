Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Internal Revenue Service

See the Status of Your 2021 Stimulus Check
News
1h ago
Haven't received your stimulus payment yet? You can now check the status of your American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 payment now here.

The first round of payments have and will be sent via Direct Deposit. Payments started sending out as early as March 12, however some banks and financial institutions are holding the funds until March 17. Additional batches of payments will be sent via mail in the coming weeks.

To check the status of your payment, simply click here and then select "Get My Payment" to input your info.

Have you received your stimulus payment? Let us know down below!

What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
25m ago
Says my payment is scheduled for March 17 :)
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1h ago
Updated
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
1h ago
This was available this morning at 12am when I checked. I left it as is it had the date (3/15) it was active. It is the same exact link and site info that was there on the site.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1h ago
ok, admin/mods Please reverse my update
