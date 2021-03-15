Haven't received your stimulus payment yet? You can now check the status of your American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 payment now here.



The first round of payments have and will be sent via Direct Deposit. Payments started sending out as early as March 12, however some banks and financial institutions are holding the funds until March 17. Additional batches of payments will be sent via mail in the coming weeks.



To check the status of your payment, simply click here and then select "Get My Payment" to input your info.



Have you received your stimulus payment? Let us know down below!