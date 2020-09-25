Macy's
|Macy's officially confirmed Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will go on , but it'll look very different than it has over its last 94 years. This year "The Boss Baby" is set to debut as a giant character balloon in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will "shift to a television-only special presentation" On Thursday, November 26, from 9AM to noon on NBC.
