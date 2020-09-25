Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 on NBC
4h ago
Expires : Today
Macy's officially confirmed Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will go on , but it'll look very different than it has over its last 94 years. This year "The Boss Baby" is set to debut as a giant character balloon in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will "shift to a television-only special presentation" On Thursday, November 26, from 9AM to noon on NBC.

💬 6  Comments

hAris
hAris (L1)
3h ago
"Giant Ballons" love these character figures , my favourite is " The Boss Boy"
hAris
hAris (L1)
3h ago
"Giant Ballons" live these character figures , my favourite is " The Boss Boy"
hAris
hAris (L1)
3h ago
👍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
5h ago
Update, Now Live
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Sep 25, 2020
event officially confirmed to be held On Thursday, November 26, from 9AM to noon on NBC
