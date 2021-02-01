Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

USA TODAY

Mask Mandates, Limited Capacity: Each State's Reopening Restaurant Restrictions
News
2h ago
9  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Everybody wants the economy to "reopen" – most certainly including restaurateurs, whose industry is among those most drastically affected by the pandemic. Unfortunately, after an early autumn lull, the coronavirus has come roaring back in much of the country as the weather has cooled, and many cities, counties, and states that had eased restrictions on eating places have had to reinstate them, sometimes more harshly than before.

Most states take a similar approach to restaurant regulations, covering such subjects as monitoring employee health, imposing stricter sanitation protocols, and minimizing physical contact between employees and customers. However, there is considerable difference on other matters, such as seating capacity limits. Mostly the restrictions are in reaction to the severity of the pandemic within the state's borders.

States differ in their mask requirements (though most states now requires face coverings to be worn inside public spaces, except when people are actually eating or drinking), capacity limits for indoor and sometimes outdoor dining, restrictions on the number of diners allowed at each table, and mandated closing times. These issues, among others, are outlined on a state-by-state basis by a survey, conducted by the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Law Center, called Official Return to Work State Guidelines for Foodservice Establishments.

One dramatic change in the regulatory landscape in recent weeks, following spikes in coronavirus cases, is that some states have taken the most restrictive step of banning all indoor dining at least temporarily. The bans are scheduled to expire on various dates in the early weeks of January, but if infection rates remain high, they will almost certainly be extended.

This is terrible news for the restaurant industry. Some establishments have been able to pivot to mostly outdoor dining (especially if they’re in warmer climes) or have been able to struggle along doing just takeout and delivery business. Indoor dining bans or severe capacity restrictions, though, will doubtless cause more restaurants to shut down permanently. The coronavirus has already been responsible for almost all of the saddest restaurant closings of 2020.


Alabama
• Mask mandate Yes
• Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
• Maximum guests per table: 8


Alaska
• Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)
• Indoor seating capacity: 50%
• Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Arizona
• Mask mandate Yes
• Indoor seating capacity: 50%
• Maximum guests per table: 10


Arkansas
• Mask mandate Yes
• Indoor seating capacity: 66%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


California
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Colorado
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Connecticut
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8


Delaware
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 30%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 4 adults, 6 diner total


Florida
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities, but violations not enforced)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50-100%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10

Georgia
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Hawaii
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 5


Idaho
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Illinois
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Indiana
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6


Iowa
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8 (unlimited if the entire group is from the same household)


Kansas
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes, with exceptions
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10 (with exceptions)


Kentucky
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Louisiana
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Maine
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8


Maryland
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6


Massachusetts
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 25%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Michigan
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable


Minnesota
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable


Mississippi
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes (with exceptions)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 75%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Missouri
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Montana
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6


Nebraska
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8


Nevada
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 25%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6


New Hampshire
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor eating capacity: 50-100%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10 (maximum of 6 adults)


New Jersey
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 25%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8 (unlimited for members of the same family or from the same household)


New Mexico
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable


New York
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50% (no indoor dining in New York City)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 4


North Carolina
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10 (unlimited for members of the same household)


North Dakota
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%-100% (with some restrictions) (depending on local risk level)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Ohio
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Oklahoma
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Oregon
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Pennsylvania
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable


Rhode Island
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Unspecified as long as all are members of the same household


South Carolina
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8


South Dakota
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Tennessee
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some jurisdictions)
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Texas
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50-75%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Utah
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-100%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Vermont
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Virginia
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10


Washington
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable


Washington, D.C.
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable


West Virginia
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified


Wisconsin
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6


Wyoming
•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes
•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified
•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6 (unlimited for members of the same household)

🏷 Deal Tags

restaurants News USA TODAY
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
USA TODAY See All arrow
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Over 430K Excedrin Bottles Recalled
Recall
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
You Could Receive Your $600 Stimulus Check As Soon As Tonight, Treasury Says
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
COVID-19 Relief Package: $600 Stimulus Checks, $300 Bonus for Federal Unemployment Benefits in New Deal
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Stimulus Check Q&A: What Happens If Payments Go from $600 to $2,000?
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
McDonald's Giving Away Free Food – from Cheeseburgers to Coffee – with App Purchases Now Through Christmas Eve
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
This Big Christmas Sale At Bed Bath & Beyond Is Stacked with Tons of Great Deals
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
J.C. Penney Closing More Stores After Exiting Bankruptcy. Will Your Store Close in March 2021? See The List.
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Montenegro Airlines, The Country's Indebted State Airline, Ceases Operations
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
What Restaurants Are Open New Year's Day 2021? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and Many More
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Roku Uses Its Own Streaming Video Channel As Key to Programming Company's Future
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
CNN
CNN
$2.3 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Signed into Law
NEWS
$1 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package Is Coming
NEWS
HOT
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
You Could Receive Your $600 Stimulus Check As Soon As Tonight, Treasury Says
NEWS
Starbucks
Starbucks
Starbucks Suspends 'Happy Hour' Promotions
NEWS
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Adds Pickup Option for Returns
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
When Do I Get My Stimulus Check?
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
I Didn’t Receive a $1,200 Stimulus Check Earlier in 2020. Will I Get a $600 Stimulus Check This Time Around?
NEWS
CNN
CNN
McConnell Blocks Effort to Quickly Increase Direct Stimulus Payments
NEWS
CNN
CNN
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2,000
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale This Weekend—here's Everything Worth Buying
NEWS
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
HOT
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in January!
Freebie
Arbys
Arbys
2 for $6 Everyday Value Menu!
$3 ea.
IHOP
IHOP
IHOPPY Hour Value Menu $5, Daily (2-10 PM) *To-Go or Dine-In.
$5.00
Burger King
Burger King
New $1 'Your Way' Menu
$1
IHOP
IHOP
Buy One, Get One Free Entrees
BOGO
HOT
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$12 Double Original Glazed Dozens
$6.00 ea
HOT
Shake Shack
Shake Shack
$5 Off Your Order (No Minimum)
$5 Off
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Mask Mandates, Limited Capacity: Each State's Reopening Restaurant Restrictions
NEWS
arrow
arrow