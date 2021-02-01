Everybody wants the economy to "reopen" – most certainly including restaurateurs, whose industry is among those most drastically affected by the pandemic. Unfortunately, after an early autumn lull, the coronavirus has come roaring back in much of the country as the weather has cooled, and many cities, counties, and states that had eased restrictions on eating places have had to reinstate them, sometimes more harshly than before.



Most states take a similar approach to restaurant regulations, covering such subjects as monitoring employee health, imposing stricter sanitation protocols, and minimizing physical contact between employees and customers. However, there is considerable difference on other matters, such as seating capacity limits. Mostly the restrictions are in reaction to the severity of the pandemic within the state's borders.



States differ in their mask requirements (though most states now requires face coverings to be worn inside public spaces, except when people are actually eating or drinking), capacity limits for indoor and sometimes outdoor dining, restrictions on the number of diners allowed at each table, and mandated closing times. These issues, among others, are outlined on a state-by-state basis by a survey, conducted by the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Law Center, called Official Return to Work State Guidelines for Foodservice Establishments.



One dramatic change in the regulatory landscape in recent weeks, following spikes in coronavirus cases, is that some states have taken the most restrictive step of banning all indoor dining at least temporarily. The bans are scheduled to expire on various dates in the early weeks of January, but if infection rates remain high, they will almost certainly be extended.



This is terrible news for the restaurant industry. Some establishments have been able to pivot to mostly outdoor dining (especially if they’re in warmer climes) or have been able to struggle along doing just takeout and delivery business. Indoor dining bans or severe capacity restrictions, though, will doubtless cause more restaurants to shut down permanently. The coronavirus has already been responsible for almost all of the saddest restaurant closings of 2020.





Alabama

• Mask mandate Yes

• Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

• Maximum guests per table: 8





Alaska

• Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)

• Indoor seating capacity: 50%

• Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Arizona

• Mask mandate Yes

• Indoor seating capacity: 50%

• Maximum guests per table: 10





Arkansas

• Mask mandate Yes

• Indoor seating capacity: 66%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





California

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Colorado

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Connecticut

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8





Delaware

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 30%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 4 adults, 6 diner total





Florida

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities, but violations not enforced)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50-100%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10



Georgia

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Hawaii

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 5





Idaho

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Illinois

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Indiana

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6





Iowa

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8 (unlimited if the entire group is from the same household)





Kansas

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes, with exceptions

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10 (with exceptions)





Kentucky

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Louisiana

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Maine

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8





Maryland

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6





Massachusetts

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 25%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Michigan

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable





Minnesota

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable





Mississippi

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes (with exceptions)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 75%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Missouri

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Montana

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6





Nebraska

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8





Nevada

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 25%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6





New Hampshire

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor eating capacity: 50-100%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10 (maximum of 6 adults)





New Jersey

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 25%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8 (unlimited for members of the same family or from the same household)





New Mexico

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable





New York

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50% (no indoor dining in New York City)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 4





North Carolina

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10 (unlimited for members of the same household)





North Dakota

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%-100% (with some restrictions) (depending on local risk level)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Ohio

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Oklahoma

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Oregon

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Pennsylvania

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable





Rhode Island

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Unspecified as long as all are members of the same household





South Carolina

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 8





South Dakota

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some municipalities)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Tennessee

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate No (required in some jurisdictions)

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 100% (with some restrictions)

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Texas

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50-75%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Utah

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 0-100%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Vermont

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Virginia

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 10





Washington

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable





Washington, D.C.

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: No indoor dining

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not applicable





West Virginia

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: 50%

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: Not specified





Wisconsin

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6





Wyoming

•​​​​​​​ Mask mandate Yes

•​​​​​​​ Indoor seating capacity: Not specified

•​​​​​​​ Maximum guests per table: 6 (unlimited for members of the same household)