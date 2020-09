McDonald’s is celebrating their 25th anniversary by offering a limited-edition McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit (3 Styles) for just $25.00 today only!



Plus, get a coupon for a free McFlurry with purchase.



Note: limit 2 per order.



Product Details:

Complete with short-sleeved blazer and matching shorts



An insulated jacket pocket to keep your McFlurry dessert chilled and deep-pocketed shorts to store your spoon



Fully sublimated in 100% soft spun polyester



Available in 3 styles: OREO, M&M’S and the new limited-edition Chips Ahoy!



Fit for all with Unisex Adult Sizing