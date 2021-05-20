Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
USA TODAY

Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer Web Browser
News
21h ago
5
Microsoft has officially announced it will be laying to rest Internet Explorer on certain versions of Windows 10. The web browser will be retired on June 15, 2022. Microsoft will also discontinue support of Internet Explorer on Microsoft 365 apps on August 17.

Microsoft Edge has replaced Internet Explorer on Windows PC computers. The browser is faster and more secure.

Read more here.

What do you think of Microsoft retiring Internet Explorer? Let us know in the comments below!

News Microsoft computers Internet Media internet explorer
