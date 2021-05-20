USA TODAY
News
21h ago
11 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Microsoft has officially announced it will be laying to rest Internet Explorer on certain versions of Windows 10. The web browser will be retired on June 15, 2022. Microsoft will also discontinue support of Internet Explorer on Microsoft 365 apps on August 17.
Microsoft Edge has replaced Internet Explorer on Windows PC computers. The browser is faster and more secure.
Read more here.
What do you think of Microsoft retiring Internet Explorer? Let us know in the comments below!
What's the matter?