For the first time since January 2019, Netflix is raising the prices of their standard and premium plans. The standard plan will now run for $13.99 and the premium plan will run for $17.99 per month.



Current Netflix subscribers will see these updated prices on their bill over the next two months. You should receive a warning at least 30 days before the change happens.



The standard plan offers 1080p quality video streaming and allows people to watch on two different screens at the same time. The premium plan supports 4K resolutions and HDR, and it allows up to 4 screens simultaneously.



What do you think of Netflix's new price hike? Let us know below.