Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Netflix

Netflix Raises Prices for All Subscribers
News
3h ago
10  Likes 0  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

For the first time since January 2019, Netflix is raising the prices of their standard and premium plans. The standard plan will now run for $13.99 and the premium plan will run for $17.99 per month.

Current Netflix subscribers will see these updated prices on their bill over the next two months. You should receive a warning at least 30 days before the change happens.

The standard plan offers 1080p quality video streaming and allows people to watch on two different screens at the same time. The premium plan supports 4K resolutions and HDR, and it allows up to 4 screens simultaneously.

See what Netflix has in store for November 2020 here.

What do you think of Netflix's new price hike? Let us know below.

🏷 Deal Tags

movies News entertainment Streaming Netflix TV Shows Subscription
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Netflix See All arrow
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix Raises Prices for All Subscribers
NEWS
ROUND UP
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix November 2020 Arrivals and Departures
ROUNDUP
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix Christmas Movies Premiering in 2020
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Sams Club
Sams Club
10-Piece Viking Mixing, Prep & Serving Bowl Set
$24.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Suncast 6" Resin Flower Planter (In-Store)
97¢
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix Raises Prices for All Subscribers
NEWS
Costco
Costco
CorningWare French White 8-piece Round Bakeware Set
$27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Chuck E Cheese
Chuck E Cheese
Free Halloween Treat Bags w/ Costume
Freebie
Best Buy
Best Buy
Hisense 65" Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV + F/S
$249.99 $499.99
Cashback Available
Chuck E Cheese
Chuck E Cheese
FREE 14-day HBO Max Trial With Delivery Or To-Go
NEWS
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix Christmas Movies Premiering in 2020
NEWS
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
T-Mobile TVision Streaming Entertainment From $10/mo
NEWS
Cashback Available
AliExpress
AliExpress
Universal 2 in 1 Stylus Drawing Tablet Pens Capacitive Screen Caneta Touch Pen Smart Pencil
$0.44 $4.92
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
New Fire TV Stick with Alexa (includes TV Controls) (Pre-Order)
$27.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Blue Snowball ICE USB Mic for Recording and Streaming On PC and Mac, Cardioid Condenser Capsule, Adjustable Stand, Plug and Play – White
$49.99
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix Raises Prices for All Subscribers
NEWS
arrow
arrow