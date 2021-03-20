When are People Considered Fully Vaccinated?

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine



2 weeks after the second dose in a 2-dose series

Is it Safe to Gather Indoors?

Fully vaccinated people spend time together & with unvaccinated people from 1 other household if they are at low risk of severe Covid-19 illness.



Do I Still Need to Wear a Face Mask?

Fully vaccinated people should continue washing hands; social distancing and wearing a mask in public to prevent possible spread of Covid-19.