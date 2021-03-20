Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walgreens

New CDC Safety Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
News
2h ago
2  Comments
5
When are People Considered Fully Vaccinated?
  • 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine
  • 2 weeks after the second dose in a 2-dose series

Is it Safe to Gather Indoors?
Fully vaccinated people spend time together & with unvaccinated people from 1 other household if they are at low risk of severe Covid-19 illness.

Do I Still Need to Wear a Face Mask?
Fully vaccinated people should continue washing hands; social distancing and wearing a mask in public to prevent possible spread of Covid-19.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
49m ago
👍
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
43m ago
Thanks.
Likes Reply
