CNN

No Masks for Vaccinated People Says CDC
News
20h ago
The CDC has announced that individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear masks indoors and outdoors, or practice social distancing. The decision comes after studies have shown that vaccinations are highly effective against COVID symptoms.

But those who have compromised immune systems may want to first consult a doctor. Since the virus is unpredictable and other variants have arisen, adjustments may have to be made but only time will tell. Those completely vaccinated who are not yet comfortable giving up face masks all together can still continue to wear them to feel safer.

Read more details here.

What do you think of fully vaccinated people being able to forego face masks? Let us know in the comments below!

News face masks Coronavirus Covid-19 CNN news covid vaccines Vaccines
