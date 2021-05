The U.S. Department of Treasury released new spending rules Monday for $350 billion in direct, flexible aid to states, counties, cities and tribal governments which was issued as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Forbes reports.



In addition to stimulus payments, the funding could also be used for:

Food assistance



Rent, mortgage or utilities



Counseling and legal aid to prevent homelessness



Emergency assistance for burials, home repairs, weatherization



Internet access / digital literacy



Job training