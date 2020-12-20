Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$1 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package Is Coming
News
1 day ago
22  Likes
With COVID-19 cases rising and no clear end in sight to the pandemic, Americans across the nation continue to struggle financially. In response, Congress has announced a $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which will provide aid to struggling businesses and people, plus finance the delivery of vaccines.

The package will offer $300 weekly supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans. There will also be aid for negatively impacted businesses, schools, health care providers and renters dealing with eviction.

The Bill Will Include:
  • $284 billion for the small business loan program (PPP)
  • $25 billion in rental assistance
  • $600 direct payments per adult and child
  • $300 enhanced unemployment benefits
  • $13 billion in enhanced SNAP benefits
  • $82 billion for colleges and schools
  • $10 billion for child care assistance
  • The COVID-19 aid bill also ends the practice of surprise medical billing

Read more here.

What do you think of the new stimulus package? Let us know in the comments below!

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked!
Malakai23
Malakai23 (L1)
1h ago
What about those who PUA ran out... are we eligible for the additional $300 per week assistance?
The confusion grows
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
2h ago
Great news for US residents
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
2h ago
👍 👍
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
2h ago
🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
