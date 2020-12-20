With COVID-19 cases rising and no clear end in sight to the pandemic, Americans across the nation continue to struggle financially. In response, Congress has announced a $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which will provide aid to struggling businesses and people, plus finance the delivery of vaccines.



The package will offer $300 weekly supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans. There will also be aid for negatively impacted businesses, schools, health care providers and renters dealing with eviction.



The Bill Will Include:

$284 billion for the small business loan program (PPP)



$25 billion in rental assistance



$600 direct payments per adult and child



$300 enhanced unemployment benefits



$13 billion in enhanced SNAP benefits



$82 billion for colleges and schools



$10 billion for child care assistance



The COVID-19 aid bill also ends the practice of surprise medical billing

Read more here.



What do you think of the new stimulus package? Let us know in the comments below!

