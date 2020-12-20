News
With COVID-19 cases rising and no clear end in sight to the pandemic, Americans across the nation continue to struggle financially. In response, Congress has announced a $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which will provide aid to struggling businesses and people, plus finance the delivery of vaccines.
The package will offer $300 weekly supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans. There will also be aid for negatively impacted businesses, schools, health care providers and renters dealing with eviction.
The Bill Will Include:
