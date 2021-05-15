After the CDC issued new masking guidelines, retailers started announcing changes to mask policies for fully vaccinated customers. See if your favorite store still require mask



No masks for vaccinated shoppers

Some exceptions apply, including in states and cities that have local mandates.

Costco

Publix

Sam's Club

Starbucks (Optional starting 5/17 except where local mandates remain)

Sprouts

Trader Joe's

Walmart



Stores still requiring masks, for now

Albertsons

Apple

Best Buy (Currently reviewing)

CVS (Currently reviewing)

Disney World (masks free outdoors, but must wear them on rides, indoors)

Dollar General

Gap (Currently reviewing)

Giant Eagle

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kroger

Levi Strauss (Currently reviewing)

Macy's (Currently reviewing)

Marshalls

Meijer

Nordstrom

Target

T.J. Maxx

Universal Orlando (masks free outdoors, but must wear them on rides, indoors)

Walgreens (Currently reviewing)

Winn-Dixie



What do you think about this Updated Face Mask Policy? Let us know in the comments section.