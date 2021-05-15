Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Stores Still Requiring Masks? See The List
Roundup
6h ago
After the CDC issued new masking guidelines, retailers started announcing changes to mask policies for fully vaccinated customers. See if your favorite store still require mask

No masks for vaccinated shoppers
Some exceptions apply, including in states and cities that have local mandates.
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • Starbucks (Optional starting 5/17 except where local mandates remain)
  • Sprouts
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart

    Stores still requiring masks, for now
  • Albertsons
  • Apple
  • Best Buy (Currently reviewing)
  • CVS (Currently reviewing)
  • Disney World (masks free outdoors, but must wear them on rides, indoors)
  • Dollar General
  • Gap (Currently reviewing)
  • Giant Eagle
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • JCPenney
  • Kroger
  • Levi Strauss (Currently reviewing)
  • Macy's (Currently reviewing)
  • Marshalls
  • Meijer
  • Nordstrom
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Universal Orlando (masks free outdoors, but must wear them on rides, indoors)
  • Walgreens (Currently reviewing)
  • Winn-Dixie

    What do you think about this Updated Face Mask Policy? Let us know in the comments section.

