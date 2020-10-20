Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Boo Avenue Drive-Thru Event on Halloween
3h ago
Expires : 10/31/20
This Halloween (10/31), head to your nearest participating Target to partake in their Boo Avenue Drive-Thru Experience from 10am to 1pm! Suit up in your favorite costume, bring your candy bucket, and buckle up for a fun ride.

Target executive vice president, Rick Gomez, released the following statement about the new Halloween celebration, "At Target, we’re all about bringing joy to our guests’ everyday lives, and now, more than ever, those little moments of pure fun matter big time. That’s exactly why we created Boo Avenue, a fun way for families to celebrate Halloween safely while enjoying time together."

Can't make it to the event? Find everything to make your Halloween special from Target here.

Find your nearest Target here.

Kids toddler Target Fun Halloween Candy Events Spooky
