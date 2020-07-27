Target recently announced that they will remain closed on Thankgiving Day this year. Due to the overwhelming circumstances caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the retailer feels this will help make holiday shopping safer.



To make holiday shopping less stressful and to prevent overcrowding, Target will start offering holiday deals in October, both online and in stores, and make 20,000 more products available for pickup and delivery.



The announcement comes shortly after Walmart stated that they too will be closed on Thanksgiving. This is a major shift from the trend of having Black Friday begin on Thanksgiving Day.



