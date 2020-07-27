Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Target

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving Day 2020!
News
Jul 27, 2020
34  Likes
11
Target recently announced that they will remain closed on Thankgiving Day this year. Due to the overwhelming circumstances caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the retailer feels this will help make holiday shopping safer.

To make holiday shopping less stressful and to prevent overcrowding, Target will start offering holiday deals in October, both online and in stores, and make 20,000 more products available for pickup and delivery.

The announcement comes shortly after Walmart stated that they too will be closed on Thanksgiving. This is a major shift from the trend of having Black Friday begin on Thanksgiving Day.

Read more here.

What do you think of Target stores closing on Thanksgiving Day? Let us know in the comments below.

News Target retail Thanksgiving Holiday retail news Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 2  Comments

gailnrex
gailnrex (L1)
Jul 28, 2020
They should never have been open on Thanksgiving in the first place. Whatever the reason, I'm glad they will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Donaldmarshal
Donaldmarshal (L1)
Jul 28, 2020
I think it's a great idea with this virus still active like it is. Thank you for thanking of your customers
From Related DealTags
Carter’s To Close 200 Stores
NEWS
