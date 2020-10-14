Target has just announced that it will bring back their 'Deal Days' event this year on October 13 and October 14. The sale will take place during the same time Amazon's Prime Day is happening.



The company has said they will have twice as many deals as last year and will give early access on 10/5. Plus, Target will offer Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. These offers will be advetised online and in stores and digital deals will be offered every day starting 11/1.



Read more here.



What do you think of Target's bringing back Deal Days? Let us know in the comments below!