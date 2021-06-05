Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping Recalled!
News
19h ago
Popular chocolate brand Hershey's has had to recall their Chocolate Shell Topping after it was found that it contains the wrong ingredients. The food item was filled with Heath Shell Topping, which contains almonds.

Almonds are one of the "Big 8" allergens and food items that contain these nuts are required to label this on their products. Almonds can pose serious health risks and can even prove fatal for individuals who are allergic.

The FDA has announced the Hershey's product must be taken off shelves. Consumers who have purchased this item should immediately stop consumption. The product was shipped to retailers between April 15 and May 4, 2021 and has the product code 25JSAS1 on packaging.

Consumers can obtain a refund by calling 866-528-6848 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visiting the Hershey website.

Read more here.

What do you think of this recall? Let us know in the comments below!

