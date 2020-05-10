Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fruits at Walmart Were Just Recalled!
Recall
1 day ago
10  Likes 0  Comments
6
Walmart has recently had to recall certain fruit items due to possible Listieria contamination. The bacteria is known to cause a fatal infection in humans. So far, locations that have been affected include stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

On October 1, Country Fresh, which packages pre-cut fruit and is distributed at Walmart stores, recalled cubed fresh watermelon due to possible traces of Listeria. This recall then expanded to containers of "fresh guaranteed" cut and sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe sold at Walmart.

See the full list of recalled items here.

Read more here.

Were you affected by this fruit recall? Let us know in the comments below!

food Walmart News recall retail news
💬 Comments

