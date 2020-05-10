Walmart has recently had to recall certain fruit items due to possible Listieria contamination. The bacteria is known to cause a fatal infection in humans. So far, locations that have been affected include stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.



On October 1, Country Fresh, which packages pre-cut fruit and is distributed at Walmart stores, recalled cubed fresh watermelon due to possible traces of Listeria. This recall then expanded to containers of "fresh guaranteed" cut and sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe sold at Walmart.



