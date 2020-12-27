President Donald Trump recently signed a $2.3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief & Government Funding Bill, which will offer aid to millions of Americans still struggling financially due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The $900 billion Covid relief package will extend unemployment benefits. Those who are part of the two pandemic unemployment programs will receive benefits for 11 more weeks and people receiving jobless payments will get a $300 weekly federal boost through mid-March.



Since the bill was not signed on Saturday, those in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will probably not receive payment for the last week of the year and other stalls in payments may occur.



On the upside, eviction protections have also been extended through January 31 and $25 billion will be provided in rental assistance.



Trump is also pushing for stimulus checks to be increased from $600 to $2,000, but there's been no official word if this will happen.



What do you think of the new Coronavirus Relief & Government Funding Bill? Let us know in the comments below!