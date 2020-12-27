Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

CNN

$2.3 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Signed into Law
HOT
News
15h ago
12  Likes 1  Comments
15
See Deal

About this Deal

President Donald Trump recently signed a $2.3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief & Government Funding Bill, which will offer aid to millions of Americans still struggling financially due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The $900 billion Covid relief package will extend unemployment benefits. Those who are part of the two pandemic unemployment programs will receive benefits for 11 more weeks and people receiving jobless payments will get a $300 weekly federal boost through mid-March.

Since the bill was not signed on Saturday, those in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will probably not receive payment for the last week of the year and other stalls in payments may occur.

On the upside, eviction protections have also been extended through January 31 and $25 billion will be provided in rental assistance.

Trump is also pushing for stimulus checks to be increased from $600 to $2,000, but there's been no official word if this will happen.

Read more here.

What do you think of the new Coronavirus Relief & Government Funding Bill? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

News CNN news article law government Coronavirus Covid-19 stimulus check
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
5h ago
Finally
Likes Reply
CNN See All arrow
CNN
CNN
$2.3 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Signed into Law
NEWS
HOT
CNN
CNN
Burger King Is Giving Away Free Dollars to Spend On Its New $1 Menu
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Walmart Is Offering Free Returns Using Fed Ex
NEWS
CNN
CNN
KFC Launches Game Console That Keeps Your Chicken Warm
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Holiday Retail Sales Jumped 3% As More People Shop for Decor and Furniture for Their Homes
NEWS
CNN
CNN
There Are Three Top-notch Chase Ink Business Credit Cards, But Which One Is Best for You?
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Moderna to Apply Today for FDA Authorization for Its Covid-19 Vaccine
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Hill Leaders Reach $900 Billion Covid Relief Deal in Breakthrough
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Can't Find a PS5? Try Wendy's
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Singapore Announces Plans to Allow Entry to Business Travelers from All Countries
NEW
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Starbucks
Starbucks
Starbucks Suspends 'Happy Hour' Promotions
NEWS
HOT
CNN
CNN
$2.3 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Signed into Law
NEWS
HOT
$1 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package Is Coming
NEWS
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Adds Pickup Option for Returns
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Stores Opened & Closed for Christmas 2020
NEWS
Stamps
Stamps
Free $45 Postage + Digital Scale + Supplies Kit
Freebie
Cashback Available
Trump Slams COVID-19 Relief Bill; Asks for Chnages
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Bath & Body Works Is Starting Its Semi-Annual Sale 12/26
NEWS
Washingtonpost
Washingtonpost
House Republicans Block Democrats’ Effort to Advance $2,000 Stimulus Checks Pushed By Trump
NEWS
Stimulus Checks of $600 Are Coming — Here's Who Will Get One
NEWS
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
CNN
CNN
$2.3 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Signed into Law
NEWS
HOT
arrow
arrow