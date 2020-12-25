Walmart adds pickup option for returns. Here's how to use it.

Walmart on Monday said it's added a new pickup option to make returning online orders less of a hassle. The service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, lets people return items without having to leave their home, Walmart said in a blog post.



Holiday shopping has looked different for many people in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many stores opted to skip traditional door-busters deals that customers would line up for, instead rolling out some of their best sales online. In total for the holiday shopping season, Adobe predicts US online spending will hit $184 billion, a 30% increase over last year. Shoppers already broke online shopping records on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



How to use Walmart's pickup option for returns

Carrier Pickup by FedEx is free for items shipped and sold by Walmart.com, and it's available in areas where FedEx offers small-parcel pickup service.



You can start the return process for online orders by going to the Walmart app or website and viewing your order history. Click on the item you want to return (or replace) and give a reason for the return. Then select "Carrier Pickup by FedEx" and choose a date for the pickup. You'll then be able to print a return label.



Box up the item along with all accessories in its original packaging, put the return label on the outside of the box and hand it over to FedEx when it comes to pick up the item.



If you purchased the item with a credit card, your refund will appear as credit back on that card in 7-10 business days, Walmart says. Refunds to debit cards should show up in 5-7 days. If you made the purchase using a gift card, Walmart says, the refund will be put back on the original gift card immediately once the item is received by the warehouse.



Drop off and in-store returns

Walmart customers can also choose to drop off returns at USPS or FedEx locations, using pretty much the same process. People who don't have a printer at home can still select "Drop off at FedEx" as the return method and receive a QR code. They can then take their return item and QR code to a FedEx location, and a staffer there will print out the return label for free.



Of course, you can still return items in store as well. At many stores, Walmart said, it'll open alternative return locations to help maintain social distancing.

Source Cnet