All Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to all customers and associates. This includes more than 5,000 locations across the US. Both walk-ups and appointments are available.



Walmart has also launched a Get Out The Vaccine campaign to address any concerns people may still have about side effects and health risks posed by the vaccine. The company is also reaching out to underprivileged communities to make the COVID-19 shot available to these residents.



To schedule your vaccination, appointments ca be made at Walmart of Sam's Club.



