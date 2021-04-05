Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
COVID-19 Vaccines Available at Walmart & Sam's Club
News
20h ago
All Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to all customers and associates. This includes more than 5,000 locations across the US. Both walk-ups and appointments are available.

Walmart has also launched a Get Out The Vaccine campaign to address any concerns people may still have about side effects and health risks posed by the vaccine. The company is also reaching out to underprivileged communities to make the COVID-19 shot available to these residents.

To schedule your vaccination, appointments ca be made at Walmart of Sam's Club.

Read more here.

What do you think of all Walmart and Sam's Club locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine? Let us know in the comments below!

Walmart News health Sams Club Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccines
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
16m ago
I 💕 seeing Dealsplus use their site as a format in getting the word out about vaccines.
