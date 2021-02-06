Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

CNET

Walmart "Deals for Days" Plans Revealed
News
20h ago
Expires : 06/23/21
8  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Walmart has announced that its annual sales event Deals for Days will take place from June 20 to 23. Touting "Black Friday-like savings," Walmart said Wednesday that the event will include sales across the electronics, fashion, beauty, toys and home categories.

Walmart's Deals for Days will include online-only deals and in-store-only deals. Some of the sales already announced include:

🏷 Deal Tags

toys electronics Walmart home News beauty prime day deals for days
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
CNET See All arrow
Walmart "Deals for Days" Plans Revealed
CNET
Walmart "Deals for Days" Plans Revealed
NEWS
Prime Day 2021: These Cash-back Credit Cards Have Special Amazon Perks
CNET
Prime Day 2021: These Cash-back Credit Cards Have Special Amazon Perks
NEWS
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Here's Everything We Know About The Dates and Deals
CNET
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Here's Everything We Know About The Dates and Deals
NEWS
Adidas Running Shoes with 3D Printed Midsoles Push Your Feet Forward
CNET
Adidas Running Shoes with 3D Printed Midsoles Push Your Feet Forward
NEWS
4th Stimulus Check in 2021?: Petition, White House Update On Another Payment
CNET
4th Stimulus Check in 2021?: Petition, White House Update On Another Payment
NEWS
IRS Owes Millions in Unclaimed Tax Refunds. Today, 5/17, Is Your Last Chance to Claim Your Money
CNET
IRS Owes Millions in Unclaimed Tax Refunds. Today, 5/17, Is Your Last Chance to Claim Your Money
NEWS
Google's Android 12, Maps and Privacy Features Aim to Build Trust
CNET
Google's Android 12, Maps and Privacy Features Aim to Build Trust
NEWS
4 Things You Lose If You Don't File Your Income Tax Return By May 17
CNET
4 Things You Lose If You Don't File Your Income Tax Return By May 17
NEWS
IRS Sending Refunds To Nearly 10 Million Who Got Unemployment Checks
CNET
IRS Sending Refunds To Nearly 10 Million Who Got Unemployment Checks
NEWS
Facebook Takes On Nextdoor with Neighborhoods Tool
CNET
Facebook Takes On Nextdoor with Neighborhoods Tool
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Dollar General Weekly Ad & More!
Dollar General
Dollar General Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
Cashback 1.0%
Staples Weekly Ad & More!
Staples
Staples Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
Cashback 5.0% 💎
Target Deal Days Plans Revealed
Target
Target Deal Days Plans Revealed
NEWS
HOT
New Amazon Sidewalk Will Share Your Internet
USA TODAY
New Amazon Sidewalk Will Share Your Internet
NEWS
Stream & Listen for Free!
SIRIUS|XM Radio
Stream & Listen for Free!
Freebie
Free Cash Settlement from Keurig!
Free Cash Settlement from Keurig!
NEWS
Amazon Prime Day Sales Event June 21 and 22
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Sales Event June 21 and 22
SALE
Kroger Offers $1M, Free Groceries to Customers with COVID Vaccine
USA TODAY
Kroger Offers $1M, Free Groceries to Customers with COVID Vaccine
NEWS
Walmart "Deals for Days" Plans Revealed
CNET
Walmart "Deals for Days" Plans Revealed
NEWS
Vaccines 2.0: Next Generation COVID Shots Will Be Cheaper, Easier to Deliver and Protect Against More Viruses
USA TODAY
Vaccines 2.0: Next Generation COVID Shots Will Be Cheaper, Easier to Deliver and Protect Against More Viruses
NEWS
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart "Deals for Days" Plans Revealed
CNET
Walmart "Deals for Days" Plans Revealed
NEWS
arrow
arrow