Free Walmart Drive-In Starts Soon (Reserve Now!)

News
Expires: 10/21/20
As we reported back in July, Walmart is transforming 160 store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting on August 13th! The retailer will hold 320 movie showings, including films such as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", "Cars", "Black Panther", and more, until October 21st.

You can view the full list of movies here including the dates and cities of the showings.

Though these showings are free, you must reserve your space, which you can now start doing here.

Are you excited for Walmart's new drive-in? Let us know which film you plan on watching below!

